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Sen. Darline Graham Stumbles In South Carolina Senate Debate

Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, stumbled during a South Carolina Senate debate.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Republican candidates participate in televised debate in South Carolina

Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, stumbled during a South Carolina Senate debate over a question regarding national security. In her answer, Sen. Darline Graham casually admitted she isn’t informed on national security matters, something her brother prided himself on.

As seen in the Associated Press, Sen. Darline Graham, who was ceremoniously sworn in to serve in her brother’s place in July, is hoping to retain the seat against challenger Rep. Ralph Norman.

During a question about whether the United States’ foreign policy interests in Taiwan and the South China Sea are viable, Ms. Graham wavered before admitting she was out of her depth.

“National security is not my thing,” Graham said, adding, “I’m not that informed on national security,

Rep. Norman, seizing on the gaffe, used this point to illustrate that Graham is not qualified for the South Carolina Senate seat.

“By her choice, she’s running for the United States Senate. It’s a six-year term,: Norman said. “You need to get fully versed in what issues you’re going to be dealing with. This isn’t a get training on the job, you can’t do that.”

President Trump has endorsed Graham and intends to travel to the state this week to campaign on her behalf. Trump’s touch at the polls is slipping, however, with GOP candidates he didn’t back winning key races nationwide.

Watch the moment, courtesy of C-Span, below, and keep scrolling for reactions on X.

Photo: Getty

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