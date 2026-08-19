Charlamagne Tha God Has Grim Warning For America

Charlamagne Tha God, at times, uses his massive platform at The Breakfast Club to share his views about the political happenings of the day. Via Tuesday’s broadcast (August 18), Charlamagne Tha God spoke out against a financial move that President Donald Trump made, which would allow his family to skirt regulation, prompting the host to utter a grim warning.

Responding to the news that the Trump family’s cryptocurrency business, World Liberty Financial, will operate its own bank, Charlamagne Tha God immediately called out the practice as skirting the law.

The Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the World Liberty Trust Company to operate its own bank to hand out stablecoins. This has alarmed several elected officials, who see this as a brazen act of enriching the family’s coffers. The company is owned by President Trump’s sons and the sons of U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Upon hearing the news, Charlamagne didn’t hold back in his response.

The levels of corruption are unmatched,” Charlamagne began. “We shouldn’t be saying this is a conflict of interest; it’s unprecedented corruption.”

Charlamagne added, “I don’t think America can recover from this level of corruption. If every single person in this administration isn’t in jail in the next five years, it’s just a wrap for America as a country.”

Hop to the 3:00 minute mark of the YouTube audio recording where Charlamagne Tha God speaks directly to the alleged corruption of the Trump family and the administration.

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