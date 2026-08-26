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Social Media Shows Off The “Girls” For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

In tribute to the late Dolly Parton, fans of the buxom country superstar are showing off their décolletage in her honor.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Dolly Parton Poses For The Camera

Dolly Parton had several claims to fame, including her hit songs, big blonde hair, her well-documented kindness and penchant for dazzling outfits. Dolly Parton was also a famously buxom woman who didn’t dial down that fact, and fans online are showing off their décolletage in her honor.

Fans and celebrities alike are sharing their thoughts on the late Dolly Parton, and sharing some of her past interviews. In Parton’s own words, she styled herself after the “town tramp” and embraced and exaggerated her hair and figure. Parton’s bosom had become a punchline during her appearances on late night television, and she too would made quips about her chest in interviews.

With the country music icon passing away at 80, fans have resurfaced images of Parton in daring low cut dresses and form-fitting tops, no doubt meant to emphasize her shape. In honor of Parton’s, ahem, situations, fans have a trend under the hashtag #4Dolly with another using a phrase we won’t reprint here.

We would like to stress that this post is simply for archival purposes and we should warn that some people are going harder than others under the hashtag. Below, we’ve collected the posts that should past muster.

Rest in peace to Dolly Parton.

Photo: Getty

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