Bow Wow Announces Double-Disc Album

Bow Wow, the newly reformed Cash Money affiliate and former pre-teen rap sensation, is preparing to release his eighth studio album.

Making the announcement official young Shad took to his “Who Is Shad Moss” blog to give fans an update.

Bow Wow says that his Cash Money debut will be a double disc and while he still doesn’t have a name for the finished product, he wants make sure to give fans what they’ve asked for.

“I am here to announce that I will have a double disc album, 2 CDs in 1 album. With every album I try to be creative when it comes to a theme for my CD’s. I have no name yet…but I chose 2 discs in 1 because every album I always say “Man I wish the whole album was like my Greenlight mixtapes because everybody loves the Greenlight series or I wish I wish I had an album full of just hot rap Isht like “Fresh Azimiz” and my “Oh I Think They Like Me” verse.”



Bow continues on to say that he wants to make sure he “caters to all demographics” of his fan base and make his album more personal. He says that wants to give listeners an introduction to someone they think they know but actually do not.

“I want to cater to all my demographics. I want every 1 to be pleased as I’m gearing up to make my Cash Money debut. So this album is a more of a me thing, but u all will love it because this album is a reflection of who I am. Maybe we all might have something in common once y’all listen to it. Maybe 1 side will be your favorite, hell maybe even both of them. So get to know someone y’all think y’all know but have no idea. This should be fun.”



No word on the official release date for Bow’s new album.

Can you believe he’s had seven already? Wow time flies….