Ja Rule To Star In New Film

Ja Rule is preparing to take a hiatus from the rap world to star in a new film.

As previously reported, Ja recently celebrated a birthday and threw himself a bash that brought out old Murder Inc. affiliate Ashanti.

Before that Ja was convicted for an old gun possession charge and could face 3 years in jail.

Now moving away from the negativity he’s preparing for a film role with a spiritually based production company.

The new movie titled “I’m In Love With A Church Girl” features Ja alongside former Cheetah Girl/ Industry Insider Adrienne Bailon.

Bailon plays his love interest, the church girl, and Ja plays a drug dealer trying to find his way on the right side of the tracks.

Produced by Reverence Gospel Media, the faith based company describes the movie saying,

“The motion picture and sound track are faith-based and adapted from a true story. The Motion picture will be targeted toward the faith-based and urban market, with a focus on teens and families. This approach follows the wisdom of Samuel Goldwyn who once said “It’s better to sell four tickets than two.”

The company also promises that the film will be family oriented and promises to make it “G or PG rated.”They also say that the soundtrack will be written by a “30 gold and platinum award winner” and the film will star gospel and R&B artists who’ve sold a total of 50 million records.

“The motion picture will receive a G or PG rating and will be approximately 110 minutes in length. The sound track will be written and produced by a multi-platinum writer with over 30 gold and platinum awards. The musical artists that are slated to appear will include some of the hottest Gospel and R&B artist of our time, responsible for a combined total of over 50 million records sold.”

Filming for “I’m In Love With A Church Girl” will reportedly begin this May.