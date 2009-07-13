Jay-Z Close To Inking Book Deal

Spiegel and Grau, an imprint of Über book distributer Random House, is getting ready to release their next major project. Working with Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Jay-Z” Carter, the book giant is working to produce a work of literary mastery; a book that effectively gives background information and personal stories about some of the multi-platinum artists’ most famous works.

Carter’s literary agent, Matthew Guma, facilitated the union between the two titans. The book has no title as of yet, and will be Jay-Z’s first foray in the literary field which promises to be an interesting venture as Mr. Carter has long boasted of having totally spontaneous recording sessions, choosing to freestyle over every beat given while forsaking the time tested method writing his verses on paper. No date for the semi-memoir has been set yet but speculators say that a release date close the rapper’s upcoming album, The Blue Print III, should be expected.

Let’s hop this book hits stores this time because several years back Jigga was penning his autobiography for the Black album but shelved the project stating that it was too personal and he wasn’t ready to share it with the world.

The Blue Print III is scheduled for a September 11th release later this year.