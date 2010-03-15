Memphis Bleek Protégé, G Baby, Shot and Killed

The events following an event featuring rapper Fabolous took an unexpected turn for the worse as upcoming Brooklyn rapper G Baby, legally Gregory Brown, was shot and killed.

With details scarce, reports state that the rapper was shot in Queens after Loso’s show located at Club Amazura.

G Baby, 22, was the protégé of Memphis Bleek and was a new artist of Bleek’s upcoming label, Get Low Records. Outside of the music business, the rapper stated that G Baby was also a childhood friend.

After hearing the news of his friend’s fatal shooting, Bleek turned to his fans and Twitter to give his reaction to such a tragedy.

“I’m in mood I can’t explain I lost a real N***a 2day R.I.P. to my N***a who was like a bro to me!! G.BABY..Love u G….” “2nite goes out for the baby boy G I got u my N***a see u on the other side! Thx to those who showed me love…getlow we to strong to break!!”

Fab also gave some words and paid condolences to another fallen soldier.

“Life is not Promised.. Live Life to the fullest, & like there is no 2moro.. Lost a soldier in the field this morning.. R.I.P. G Baby.”

Along with Brown, there has been a rising wave of violence within New York as a 13-year-old, Kevin Miller, was shot in the back of the head from a stray bullet back in October.

Check below for footage of G Baby: