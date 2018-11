DJ Quik and Kurupt will headline the “Respect The West” showcase at SXSW 2010 in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 20th at Club de Ville.

Standing along the West Coast veterans will be upcoming leaders of the coast including Murs, Jay Rock, U-N-I, Diz Gibran, Get Busy Committee, Don Kennedy and a few surprise special guests.

DJ Reflex will also be on 1’s and 2’s that night.

Find out more about the “Respect The West” showcase after the jump. [More]