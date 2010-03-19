Lady Gaga Sued For $30 Million By Former Lover/Producer

Akon’s Konvict artist Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous wardrobes and out of the ordinary performances, but according to her former partner there would be no Lady Gaga if it weren’t for him.

According to the Associated Press, music producer and songwriter Rob Fusari has filed a $30.5 million lawsuit against the pop star claiming that he not only helped build her career, but also co-wrote her hit single “Paparazzi” and “Beautiful, Dirty, Rich”, both of which appear on her debut album The Fame.

Fusari also claims that he is the one who dubbed Stefani Germonotta- Lady Gaga, which he claims in the lawsuit, was adapted from 70’s Rock Glam group Queen’s song “Radio Ga Ga”; and is also stating that her overall style was based on his idea after he persuaded her to trade in her rock music for dance beats.

In 2009, Lady Gaga told the AP in an interview that her “realization of Gaga was five years ago, but Gaga’s always been who I am.”

“I was Gaga from the time that I was 19 through my first record deal,” Gaga explained about her over-the-top style. “I always dressed like that before people knew me as Lady Gaga. I was always that way… I stuck out like a sore thumb.”

Rob Fusari also complains that he was squeezed out of Gaga’s lucrative career after he co-wrote some of her songs, came up with her stage name and helped her get a record deal. Fusari says he introduced Lady Gaga to a record executive who ultimately propelled her to Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records, which released The Fame in 2008.

While Fusari has a producing credit on the album, he said he has been denied a 20 percent song-royalties share and 15 percent of merchandising revenue. He acknowledges getting checks for about $611,000 but said that isn’t his full share.

Per the lawsuit, Lady Gaga and Fusari’s relationship eventually turned romantic and later developed into a business partnership in May 2006, after they created a joint venture called Team Love Child LLC to promote her career.

As of press time, neither camp was available for comment.