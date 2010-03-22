Drake Faces Leak With “Shut It Down”

With the comeback season officially coming for Young Money’s Drake, it would only make sense that the Canadian rapper be given the routine treatment and face some leakage.

Recently dropping the first single “Over” for his debut album Thank Me Later, the Internet has already gotten its hands on another track “Shut It Down” featuring The-Dream.

Drake feat. The-Dream – “Shut It Down”

https://hiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2010/03/drake-shut_it_down_feat_the-dream-notags-2dope.mp3

Initially rumored to be the first single released from the upcoming project, Drizzy teams with none other than the American Dream to slow it down and show signs of So Far Gone.

Allegedly the unfinished version, how do the masses weigh in on the next one from Drake?

Thank Me Later, May 2010, get ready for it.