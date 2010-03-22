B.O.B. Releases Artwork For “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray” Album

With only a month away until blastoff, rapper B.O.B., or Bobby Ray, is quickly making work on the promotion as he prepares for his debut album The Adventures of Bobby Ray.

Making the road his home, the young musician had put in work to create himself as a household name since being named as one of the XXL Freshman Class of 2009.

Shortly after giving the news that he had signed a one-album deal with Def Jam, rapper Big Boi quickly went to represent for his fellow Atlanta native by laying a verse for “Nothin On You”, which is now sitting high as the number 5 record in the country.

B.O.B. feat. Bruno Mars & Big Boi – “Nothin On You [Remix]”

With all the pieces falling into place, Ray continues to show his ability with creativity with the release of the cover for his upcoming release, which is set to drop April 27,

Let’s just say, this isn’t that everyday album art.

for the cover to The Adventures of Bobby Ray and more info on the album

With the ability to craft music that emits a universal sound, the rapper is clearly going to bring listeners from all over.

Looking to sport features from T.I. and possible collaborations with Eminem and Lupe Fiasco, the first offering from B.o.B. is shaping up to be one for the ages.