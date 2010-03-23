Jim Jones Releases “The Ghost Of Rich Porter” Mixtape

There seems to have been some time of shift in Hip-Hop where mixtapes are looked at as having more significance than actual album releases going from all of the recent pushbacks of numerous artists.

One would come to wonder why an artist places so much time on something that is offered for free and make a bucket, but miss at the free throw line when it’s time for the real game to start.

Whatever the case may be, Jim Jones is finally able to bless listeners with his latest mixtape project, The Ghost Of Rich Porter, which has finally dropped today.

“Haunted” feat. Gucci Mane and Sen City

Sporting features from the likes of Gucci Mane, Joell Ortiz, Maino, Shawty Lo, and bringing along the home team with Juelz Santana and others, Jones is looking to continue telling the story of Harlem and the history of where he came from.

Jones adds to expect his next LP to drop July/August.

“Cocaine Dreams” feat. Chink Santana and Joell Ortiz

“Tryna Win” feat. Maino

