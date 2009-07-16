Lloyd Banks Sets Sights On Reality TV

Undoubtedly the most loyal member of Gorilla Unit, Lloyd Banks, is working to revitalize his seemingly shell shocked career, unofficially of course. He has recently revealed an interest in expanding his brand, possibly traversing across the musical plane into mainstream success, possibly making use of a reality show to accomplish that feat.

Having amicably split from Interscope Records, the label-less MC sees the boob tube as a way to both, make money and stay relevant, at the same time. “We are in talks right now for my own reality show. . . If that becomes a go then I’ll definitely take that approach. You’ll definitely see me on the screen soon,” said the crown prince of New York’s Mixtape world.

Banks’ silver screen ambitions are not solely his own, but rather, the genesis of what has to either be a growing trend among New York MC’s or a peculiar, viral infection that is spreading among the Big Apple’s rhyme smiths, as the G-Unit mainstay is not the only rapper from the Empire State to pursue the quick fame found within cheaply made television.

Maino, whose debut album If Tomorrow Comes was released last week, is also working toward starring in a reality television show. Speaking on Shade 45’s satellite radio show, the rising lyricist unveiled a few details surrounding the show. “Its about 90% solidified. That is why I haven’t really spoken on it because it’s not etched in stone yet. But there is something reality-based and around MTV’ish. It’s about a white kid that doesn’t understand the rap game; he doesn’t understand what it means to be a rapper everyday. He lives with me and tries to like, understand what goes on in our world.”

Let’s hope that the rapper who busted onto the rap scene, tagging along on the brim of 50’s 59/50, can recapture some of the lost luster of his “On Fire” days instead of spontaneously combusting like other rappers that have taken the reality TV. route in that past. Though I am sure Jeffery could use some company at the bottom of the barrel.