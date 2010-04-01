Jae Millz Arrested, Misses XXL Concert With Cam’Ron & Vado

Jae Millz planned to surprise fans at the XXL 2010 Freshmen concert but instead received a surprise when he was arrested for driving without a license in New Jersey.

Jae Millz who was supposed to appear alongside Cam’ron and Vado instead spent 2 hours in jail. According to Jae Millz, who told his story on Nikki Minaj’s Ustream show and Twitter, he was driving through Teaneck, New Jersey on his way to a concert when he was arrested for driving without having his driver’s license in his possession.

“I just spent my last 2 hours in a punk A$$ NJ jail cell!!!!!.. Shoutout 2 Officer J.Abraham Jr for totally f**king up my night!!”

Jae told his “sister” Nikki Minaj via Ustream that he had plans on ripping the set with Cam’ron, who produced the track Millz appears on with Vado “I’m Up”, but also that he planned on “killing them n**as”, by showing the XXL Freshmen what a real show was about.

“Well since now the surprise is ruined!! Might as well let yall kno @Mr_Camron & @VADO_MH was bringing me out 2nite.. Smh”

The night must have continued to get worse for Millz after the police officers who arrested him decided to have some fun by taking humorous jabs at the Young Money rapper.

According to Millz via Ustream, police inquired “Are you someone famous, you must be Juelz Santana.” Obviously Millz was quite upset, but from his tweet below, the cops didn’t stop there:

“punk a*s cop had the nerve 2 ask me was my jewelry & Louis Vuitton belt & wallet real!!! smh bet u wish it wasn’t!!!”

No word at press time if any charges were filed, but the way Millz was ranting it seems like the damage was done…they hurt his feelings.