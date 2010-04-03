T-Pain To Release A Christian Album??? [Video]

Nappy Boy CEO and Konvict artist, T-Pain, has decided to ditch auto-tune, not to please fans but to give praise.

T-Pain announced in an interview with MySpace Music that his fifth studio album which will be released after “RevolveR” will be a Christian pop album.

“A lot of people don’t know this about me,” he said, “but I am a deeply spiritual person. Dude, I go to church just as much as I go to the strip club. That’s saying something.”

The album is tentatively titled “Even Heaven Got a VIP” and will be released on September 9 under his Jive/Nappy Boy umbrella.

The album will be so different that the Nappy Boy president is also shelving his signature Auto-Tune.

“Once that guy from ‘Saturday Night Live’ started using it, I called on God. I was like, ‘Lord, you have to help me, who is this dude!?’,” he said referring to his viral hit “I’m on a Boat” with Andy Samberg.



“I’m On A Boat” – T-Pain & Andy Samberg

He added,