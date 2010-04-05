Lupe Fiasco Hints At New Hip-Hop Super Group

“This is ALL CITY CHESS CLUB fyi: Asher Roth, B.o.B, The Cool Kids, Charles Hamilton, Blu, Diggy, J. Cole, Wale and Lupe Fiasco…”

Lupe Fiasco is continuing to make headlines as the release date for his new album quickly approaches.

With Lasers allegedly scheduled to be released in June, he’s spending time in the studio and using his personal blog and Twitter to keep fans updated.

Taking to his Twitter, the “We Are Lasers” head honcho almost caused a fiasco himself this weekend, after hinting at a new Hip-Hop super group.

Deeming them the “All City Chess Club” Lupe says the group will consist of some of the hottest in Hip-Hop right now, himself, Diggy Simmons, J. Cole, The Cool Kids, Wale, Asher Roth, B.o.B, Charles Hamilton and Blu.

He posted a tweet saying,

“ALL CITY CHESS CLUB was in the studio last night…This is ALL CITY CHESS CLUB fyi: Asher Roth, B.o.B, The Cool Kids, Charles Hamilton, Blu, Diggy, J. Cole, Wale and Lupe Fiasco.”



Lupe never did clarify on whether they were just together for a few collabs or if they group of 10 was rallying together for a new group.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the All City Chess Club plans on doing next.

10 people in one group??? I doubt it…but okay.

Too bad though, all of them together would be HOT!