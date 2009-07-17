OutKast’s Big Boi to Leave Jive

Big Boi’s moving labels. ½ of the infamous ATL duo OutKast confirmed Thursday that he is leaving Jive and signing to Def Jam. He’s made it no secret that he’s been dissatisfied with Jive and even referred to working with them as “shucking and jiving.” Now Big Boi admits that the deal with Def Jam will be official after the legalities are worked out.

“The lawyers just have to finish their lawyering,” he told EyeWeekly.com

The move to Def Jam gives Sir Luscious Leftfoot the opportunity to work with the man who’s been with Outkast since the beginning, L.A. Reid. Reid is the Chairman of Island Def Jam and also the man that discovered Dre and Big Boi in ‘92.

His solo album Sir Luscious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty still has no set release date. We’ll keep you posted as the story develops, but we doubt Jive will let OutKast leave as a whole…sorry 3 Stacks.

Big Boi also revealed that his OutKast counterpart Andre 3000 was working on his solo project.