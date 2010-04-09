Young Money Absent On Drake’s Tour?

“A lot of the Young Money artists are doing their own thing.”

Man, quit lying. Out of the whole Young Money team, it’s believable that they ALL have something on their plate?

With Drake starting his Away From Home tour, there was in absence in Lil Wayne’s roster on opening night and some would ask the question, why aren’t there any Young Money artists riding with Drake?

Let Drake tell it, everyone is busy doing their own thing, but words such as that don’t float too well and come off as being the actual fact.

