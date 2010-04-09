50 Cent’s Lil Homey Ordered To Pay Up For Assaulting Woman

50 Cent associate Dwayne McKenzie has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the woman who alleged that he beat her up at a mansion party thrown in a home owned by King Curtis.

A Waterbury Superior Court ruled in favor of Shana Chin after the judge presiding over the case ruled that there was enough evidence to support Chin’s claims of assault.

As previously reported, Shana Chin claimed that her ex-boyfriend McKenzie, beat her during a Memorial Day party in 2008.



According to Chin, the fight between the two took place in McKenzie’s bedroom on Memorial Day in May of 2008 and resulted in Chin allegedly being choked and slapped.



During her testimony, Chin made the shocking allegations that McKenzie was the culprit who firebombed 50 Cent’s mansion in Dix Hills, Long Island mansion in May of 2008.

McKenzie is no stranger to encounters with Connecticut police, in August of 2007, he had a run in with the law for firing a gun at a man who attempted to steal his chain outside of a Hartford nightclub.

In October of 2007, McKenzie was arrested again after allegedly pistol-whipping a promoter, after the man failed to announce an after party taking place at 50 Cent’s mansion.

In August of 2009, he was arrested again for allegedly brawling with a woman who refused to give him oral sex at the mansion.

Damn homie, with the way he is going to jail he must have stock in legal aid.

SMH, sounds like someone should listen to Tony Yayo because he definitely isn’t pimpin’.