Cube Denies Dissing Dr. Dre & Talks Possible Collaboration [Video]

West coast veteran Ice Cube has decided to address the rumors that his new song is a subliminal diss at former partner in rhyme Dr.Dre.

According to Cube via his blog on Icecube.com, he recently talked about collaborating with Dr. Dre on the long awaited Detox album and Dre appearing on Cube’s upcoming We are the West.

“I met Dr. Dre in the studio last night,” Cube wrote. “He played me some tracks set for the up and coming Detox record and we talked about me jumping on board the project. Of course I talked about him doing Isht on my record and he said he’d bless the album. It felt like old times when me and Dre would work on Isht in Eazy’s cold A$$ garage.”

Besides letting fans in on some possible appearance on Detox, Cube also states that he addressed the lyrics to “Drink the Kool-Aide” and how they are about the “industry” and not specifically aimed at Dr. Dre.

“He asked me did I diss him during the Paid Dues Show last Saturday.” Cube continues, “I did one of my new songs called “Drink The Kool-Aid” which got everybody thinking I’m dissing the whole industry…lol “You internet roaches…” I told Dre that I’d never diss the man that got me started.”

I don’t know about that one. It seems to me that Cube is back peddling because if you read and listen to the lyrics they are clearly aimed at Dre, but don’t take my word for it, peep the lyrics and let us know what you think:

This ain’t Sanatra

This ain’t the Carter

This is the chaperone N***a who brought’cha

I am the author…this is Holy water

From the Holy Father the Rock of Gibraltar

Step up to the alter step up to the slaughter

Get circumsized son and turned into a daughter

Niggas know they oughta drink the fuckin’ kool-aid

Industy laid out authorities are too late

MC’s passed the due date niggas they do hate

You are Bobby Boucher I’m the Mane like Gucci

I rock the Louie but not like Kanye

N***a see me kinda like Harry Belafonte

Step into the room they be like ah Day-O!

Yeah cause they know a N***a ain’t play-doe

Shots all fatal is this Laredo

Boarder town knock’em down just like legos

Drink the Kool-Aid!

verse 2

I ain’t the Doctor

This ain’t the patient

This ain’t that N***a always on vacation

This ain’t no white boy’s rehabilitation

This is crazier then a boat full of Haitians

This is inflation mixed with degradation

This ain’t no dead rappers reincarnation

I heard it was a New West Coast I ain’t worried

I murder more stars then Conrad Murray

I got more bars then the penitentary

I wrote this Isht without a rhyme dictionary

Young bucks try to step up to the harim

Looking for some vajayjay I’m a old buck I dare’em

Drink the Kool-Aid

Peep Cube performing “Drink The Kool-Aid” below: