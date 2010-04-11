Game’s “R.E.D. Album” Gets New Release Date

Without sounding redundant, it’s the same old case of a rapper trying to put out an album, but dealing with all the yellow tape and setbacks.

While the scene has been quiet in regards to Game’s fourth coming, it seems as though there is a glimpse of hope coming as it relates to The R.E.D. Album.

Initially planned to be released in February, and then March, the new working date for the West Coast rapper’s upcoming project will now be June 15.

Maybe all the “work” on Detox was distracting the rapper from working on his own release.

The news is not much to be surprised about, however, as the rapper hasn’t been too good at keeping any promises going into 2010 so far.

Everybody remember how he stated that he was going to release four mixtapes in a week? Yea, everyone knows exactly how that idea turned out in the end.

Building excitement with news on collaborations with Pharrell, Common and even Justin Timberlake, let’s hope that Game can actually come through when the project actually drops.