Curren$y & Le$ – “It’s Over With” (Prod. By Cardo) [LISTEN]

Dom Kennedy once said, “Never let your girlfriend kick it with no rappers.” His homie and previous collaborator Curren$y echoes the same sentiment alongside Le$ on “It’s Over With.”

Like much of Spitta’s discography, this is a playeristic tune that’s suited for a proper car playlist. “If I smoke with you b*tch it’s over with,” chants the Jet Life founder on the chorus. But the smooth talk doesn’t end there, as Curren$y “slings nouns and verbs like birds” over smooth Cardo production. Le$ closes the show with a verse that references his player lifestyle.

There’s no word on where “It’s Over With” will land, but knowing Curren$y, a new project can’t be too far off the horizon. Stream the record below.

—

Photo: Instagram