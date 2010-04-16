Biggie’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed [Court Documents Included]

A judgment has finally been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the late Notorious B.I.G. against the LAPD.

The decision occurred on April 5 after an eight year battle as Federal Judge Jacqueline Nguyen dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Voletta Wallace in 2002, blamed the city of Los Angeles and the LAPD for her son’s death after LAPD officers Rafael Perez and David Mack were discovered to allegedly be involved in the late rapper’s murder.

Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was gunned down in March of 1997, after attending an after party during the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles.

Over the past eight years, the case has definitely had its ups and downs. In March of 2006, U.S. District Judge Florence-Marie Cooper ruled in favor of B.I.G., awarding the family a $1.1 million dollar judgment against the city, but in May of the same year, Judge Cooper dismissed the previous ruling in the case, after discovering the family had information they told the court they did not have access to.

In June of 2006, the city of Los Angeles claimed B.I.G.‘s attorneys went to “absurd lengths” to “satisfy their ambition to extract hundreds of millions of dollars from the city.”

SMH, Biggie’s words still hold true to this day, Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.

Click On the court documents below: