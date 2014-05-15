Jay Z, Beyoncé, & Solange Issue Statement About Elevator Incident

Water cooler conversations were but so diverse this week, because of video evidence showing Solange Knowles’ attack on Jay Z in an elevator following the MET Gala as sister Beyoncé Knowles watched. But today, the plot thickens as the Knowles-Carters provided Associated Press with an official statement on the matter.

Per AP:

As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.

Numerous updates have followed the publicized clip, including alleged jewelry shopping trips, social media purges and more. And while we doubt that a statement will put an end to the hoopla, it’ll be interesting to see how things play out for all parties involved from here on out. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Andres Otero/WENN.com