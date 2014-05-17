Action Bronson Talks Mr. Wonderful LP

Mr. Wonderful is the name of Action Bronson’s upcoming major label debut. And while the title is self-explanatory, the Queens rapper felt the need to further expound on the status of the project while speaking with NME.

“The album is sounding incredible. The whole album is a standout,” Bronson said. We know what you’re thinking; who wouldn’t say that about their own work? But the animated MC grew up admiring Hip-Hop during an era that prided itself on bars and quality releases.

“I don’t care about individual songs, I’m trying to make a complete, classic project,” Bronson continued. “I just do my music uninfluenced by anybody else, or current trends, and it comes together at the end. Nothing needs to have a f*cking theme all the time. This is just rap. I’m not trying to make people think I’m some sort of scientific wizard or inspirational poet. F*ck that! It’s just happy, funny, rugged, rough rap.”

Keep your eyes peeled for a proper release date for Mr. Wonderful. Let us know if you’re excited for Action Bronson’s upcoming LP in the comments.

Photo: Wax Poetics