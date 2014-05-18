Fat Joe ft. French Montana, Rick Ross & Tiara Thomas – “Another Day” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe is a free man and back to practicing his craft. The Bronx rapper drops a video for “Another Day,” featuring French Montana, Rick Ross and Tiara Thomas.

The single has Joe and Rozay dropping bars while French and Thomas handle hook duties. While the song was produced by Street Runner and Macho TS, the video was directed by Salvatore Rubino.

Watch Joe Crack take it back to the BX streets, and stairwells, in the the visual for “Another Day” below.

—

Photo: MTV Jams