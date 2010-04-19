Nelly Confronts Kat Stacks On Air [AUDIO]

“I ain’t never seen this girl longer than 5 minutes.”

Ever since the name Kat Stacks appeared, almost no rapper has been safe from her wrath.

The 2010 Karrine Steffans, Stacks has utilized sexual exposure to keep herself in the spotlight for weeks now and there have been no artists to step up to defend their name…until now.

Calling into Shade 45, Stacks would have never imagined that she’d be placed on the spot as rapper Nelly looked to set the record straight.

“This your chance right here, speak the truth.”

[Check AFTER the jump for the EXPLOSIVE CONVERSATION between Kat Stacks and Nelly]

Part I:

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/kat-stacks-vs-nelly-ddotomen-com.mp3

Part II: