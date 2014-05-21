Iggy Azalea Performs On Dancing With The Stars Finale [VIDEO]

Following last weekend’s frenzy at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Iggy Azalea assisted in bringing to a close the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, Tuesday night (May 20).

The Aussie rapper, who’s recently been dubbed the reigning queen of Hip-Hop by Forbes (albeit unfoundedly), turned the studio stage into a ’50s-themed ballroom dance, where she performed her smash hit “Fancy” alongside Charli XCX.

“I am so sorry guys! My in ears messed up and I couldn’t hear the track,” tweeted Iggy about the technical difficulties she experienced during her performance. “The dramas of live TV. Sh*t happens. Still really enjoyed it.”

Peep Iggy do her thing in the video below. Are you feeling her?

Photo: Daily Motion