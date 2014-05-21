The Game Builds Basketball Court For Youth League [VIDEO]

We’ve seen The Game shower his kids with love and support over the years, but now he’s extending his hand to youth in the community in the spirit of sportsmanship. Today, TMZ Sports reports that the Compton rapper founded an AAU team for local children — his sons also play for the team — and has built a regulation style basketball court at his home as a practice facility.

Per TMZ:

The rapper sponsors an AAU basketball squad called the California Frog All-Stars — named after a friend of his who was murdered last year.



Game — who’s extremely passionate about basketball — told us he loves having the kids over to his L.A. home to train … but knows his role (“I’m more like an owner”) and leaves the coaching to the coaches and the NBA stars he brings in to teach the players.



So far, Game has already had New York Knicks superstar Tyson Chandler over to work with the team — as well as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozen.



Game tells us he hopes to grow his program — and shares Snoop’s goal of doing everything he can to send his players to the next level.

Game is no stranger to charitable acts. He aids families via “The Robin Hood Project,” a non-profit that’s charged with giving away $1 million of his own money to those in need around the world. Clap for him.

Hear what The Game had to say about the team in the video below.

—

Photo: TMZ