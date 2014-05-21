Jay Z 40/40 Club In Atlanta Airport Now Open [PHOTOS]

After the debacle with Solange Knowles, Jay Z is getting back to business. The rapper/mogul’s new 40/40 Club has opened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to the New York Post, the latest 40/40 destination opened today (My 21) for ticketed passengers at the busy airport in Concourse D. Spokesman Victoria Hong of Jay Z partner Delaware North Companies confirmed the opening of the sports bar portion of the venue.

According to Paul Brown, director of the airport concessions, there is still a VIP lounge area that will be built out and completed by late fall.

In 2012, Jay Z remodeled the original 40/40 Club in Manahattan’s Flatiron district. There is also a 40/40 Club in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn while another pair of 40/40 Clubs in Atlantic City and Las Vegas are now shuttered.

Check out photos of the new spot in the gallery.

Photos: Twitter/@the4040club/Life+Times

