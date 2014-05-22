Kanye West For Mayor Of Chicago?

Ben Shepard, 29, is a Chicago artist and University of Chicago graduate, who fervently believes that Kanye West should run for mayor of Chicago.

Shepard is so convinced that “Kanye West would certainly win” if the rapper ran for mayor in 2015 that he’s endorsing Mr. West via his Kanye 4 Mayor campaign.

According to the artist and writer, not only does Yeezy possess all the right stuff to help shift the city’s dismal climate, he’s also “the only person with the balls to tell the opposition to go f*ck themselves if they stand in his way.”

Do you think ‘Ye should run for mayor of Chicago? Better yet, do you think he’s actually fit for the job? One thing’s for sure, we can’t picture the advertisements of his face politicking from the side of the highway. But what say you? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: WENN