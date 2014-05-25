The 15 Reasons Bey Z Didn’t Attend KimYe’s Wedding

If you thought that that Watch The Throne II was on its way soon, think again!

With KimYe finally husband and wife, it seems that the powers-that-be have turned their attention to who did and did not show up. Being dubbed as “the ultimate snub,” Jay Z and Beyonce were reportedly a no-show at the rap-reality duo’s extravagant nuptials in Florence, Italy.

While the couple’s family and famous friends (see: weed carriers) flocked to 16th Century Forte di Belvedere, Beyonce and her husband were in the Hamptons, according to Us Weekly. There was a lot of speculation on whether the powerhouse package would attend Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding, and guess what — it didn’t happen.

What does this mean for The Throne? Will Yeezy bust out a rant at this year’s Made In America?

Let us know what you think, as we breakdown the 15 reasons why Bey Z clearly weren’t in wedding attire!

Bey Z Feel Bad For Rob

No one cares about the forgotten Kardashian son and brother, but with his health taking an interesting left turn Bey Z probably felt bad about him to not show up at KimYe’s wedding.

