Gucci Mane – Brick Factory Vol. 1 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Exactly how much unreleased music is Gucci Mane sitting on? The Brick Squad rapper gave fans just over a month this digest his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, Young Thugga Mane La Flare, before returning with his new body of work, Brick Factory Vol. 1.

Clocking in at 15 records, fans can expect the same old Gucci. The Atlanta rapper lives, sweats, and breathes the trap alongside hometown artists with similar aspirations. Guwop invited XXL Freshman Rich Homie Quan, bubbling spitter PeeWee Longway, estranged friend Waka Flocka Flame, the energetic Migos trio, and more to contribute from his stomping grounds. The only notable feature from outside of ATL is Yo Gotti.

Meanwhile, Gucci currently occupies a jail cell, as he awaits a possible 39 month sentence. But on a brighter note, he clearly has enough songs in the cut to keep his name buzzing if he sees more time behind bars.

Stream and/or download Gucci Mane’s Brick Factory Vol. 1 below. Give us your thoughts on it in the comments.

Photo: Cam Kirk