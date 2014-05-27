Ghostface Killah & BADBADNOTGOOD ft. Danny Brown – “Six Degrees” [LISTEN]

Well, isn’t this a pleasant surprise? The unlikely duo of Ghostface Killah and Danny Brown are actually a match made in heaven on a new track called “Six Degrees.”

Thank Toronto jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD for blessing fans with an audible treat. The musical outfit has been known to drop a dope rap cover every now and again, but this cut is actually an original composition. Tony Starks takes on the starring role with opening and closing verses. In the supporting role is Brown, whose animated rhymes are right on par with the Wu-Tang Clan legend’s quotables.

“Six Degrees” should resonate with listeners, if not for the quality bars, then for BADBADNOTGOOD’s dazzling film score-esque sonics.

Stream the record below, and if you like what you hear, pre-order the 10” single, due out June 23 via Lex Records, here.

Photo: Instagram