Eminem Raises Over $17K For Detroit Charity

Eminem isn’t just a rapper who amasses millions of dollars, he’s also a patron who recently raised over $17,000 for a Detroit charity that aids seniors and their families.

The “Monster” rapper held a charitable eBay auction for one Detroit, Michigan charity called Focus: HOPE, which provides food and basic services to seniors and their families. The auction, according to recent reports, has proven to be quite a fruitful one.

According to M Live:

The rapper’s eBay auction had raised $17,353 for Focus: HOPE by 11 a.m. Wednesday from 606 bids that appeared to be from around the world. Items fans are able to bid on until about 7 p.m. Thursday include ticket packages to the Eminem/Rihanna Monster Tour shows in Detroit at Comerica Park and limited edition Casio G-Shock watches. A total of 10 items are up for auction (click on link to see items and bid) and all the proceeds from each items will go toward Focus: HOPE, a charity that provides food and basic services to seniors and families. The charity also has educational programs and career training for the unemployed and has been heavily involved in providing aide to help revitalize Detroit’s neighborhoods.

What’s more, Eminem also donated over $200,000 to Wolverine Human Services to help children. “We’re absolutely blown away by the support he’s given,” said Wolverine’s CEO, Judith Wollack about Em’s goodwill.

Big ups to Em. The Monster tour kicks off in August.

