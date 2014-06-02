Exclusive: Watch Rapper Get Chain Stolen & Punched During 50 Cent’s Hot 97 Summer Jam Set [VIDEO]

Last night, everything was going great during 50 Cent’s set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, until a rapper got robbed. Slow of the Slow Bucks crew caught the jux and was liberated of his chain, and we got exclusive footage of the incident.

Hip-Hop Wired was in front of the stage when it all went down as 50 and Fabolous were performing their updated version of “Cuffin’ Season,” Slow got stole on in his grill. As Large Professor would say, Whatever happened to peace? Watch it go down above.