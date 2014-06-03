Watch Dr. Dre Get Introduced As New Apple Employee [VIDEO]

Even the rich and famous have first days on the job. That means Dr. Dre had to get introduced as Apple’s newest employee in front of 6,000 of the company’s finest developers.

“Hey doctor!,” Craig Federighi says in the video clip below (Apple’s Senior VP of software engineering). “You’re on speakerphone via my Mac, with over 6,000 amazing developers here at WWDC. We all want to welcome you to Apple.”

After praising the company’s apps, Dre said, “By the way, I’m glad you called. I hear Tim [Cook] (CEO) gets in pretty early. What time should I show up for work?”

Peep Dre’s lighthearted moment in the video below.

Apple and Beats executives confirmed their $3 billion transaction on Wednesday, May 28.

