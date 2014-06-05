CLOSE
Fat Joe, Irv Gotti, T.I. & More Support JLo’s Concert In The Bronx [Photos]

Not only did a multitude of JLo fans show up at her first-ever show in her native Bronx, New York, but a number of her celebrity friend’s supported as well.

Jennifer Lopez took to the stage with a number of guest stars including Ja Rule, French Montana, and Fat Joe, while plenty more cheered for her backstage.

Khloé Kardashian (Montana’s reported girlfriend), Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, Irv Gotti and T.I. were among those spotted frolicking behind the scenes while Lopez put on her free concert at Orchard Beach, Pelham Bay Park.

Peep some Instgrammed photo ops of JLo and friends. What did you think of the show?


