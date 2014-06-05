Usher Speaks Out On Justin Bieber’s Recent Controversies

The man who helped mold Justin Bieber into the superstar he is today finally speaks out on the troubles following his protégé.

“I gave every bit of advice and always told him it was up to him if he really wanted this. Now that he has it, as an adult, it’s his to manage,” said Usher to Nylon magazine. “Do I turn my head in shame based off of what I see, what I know? Nah, I don’t because it’s all part of life’s process. Am I in it with him? Yeah.”

The 35-year-old R&B sensation calls Bieber’s latest controversies “unfortunate” before chalking it up to growing pains.

“It’s unfortunate. I hate some of the things I hear. Is it all true? I don’t know,” he said. “But I will tell you this: Success comes with a price. Every person that has grown up, grows through something. It ain’t just perfect from the beginning.”

He goes on to explain that he himself benefitted from a little guidance, crediting Diddy as his mentor.

“Artist development made me who I am,” he said. “Somebody took the time to help me find what it is that works for me as an entertainer and who I am as a music maker.”

