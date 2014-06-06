Rick Ross ft. Wale, Rockie Fresh, Gunplay, Fat Trel, Tracy T & French Montana – “Finals 2” [Listen]

Rick Ross gets passionate around NBA Finals season (especially when the Miami Heat are in the mix) and has been known to dedicate a song to the annual affair in the past, but his clique has grown exponentially since his last audible treat. “Finals 2,” however, is a family affair, featuring Wale, Rockie Fresh, Gunplay, Fat Trel, Tracy T, and French Montana.

MMG spares no cliche basketball reference (including tons of balling), while gloating on the energetic track, produced by D Rich. Ricky Rozay sets the mood with this chorus: “My money on another level/ My money on another level/ She f*cking ordinary n*ggas/ Your b*tch be f*cking ordinary n*ggas.”

With only Meek Mill and Stalley absent from the party, listeners should expect the featured rappers to display a range of styles on this record. Stream “Finals 2” below and let us know whose verse was the best in the comments.

