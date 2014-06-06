Black Twitter Slanders LeBron James After Game 1 Cramps [Photos]

The mean streets of Twitter is a ravenous land that no man is safe from. Just ask LeBron James, a consistent mule for top-tier slander and the Internets’ current topic of conversation.

The NBA Champion’s luck ran short during last night’s Miami Heat/San Antonio Spurs game. The air conditioner blew out at the AT&T Center, making temperatures rise up to 100 degrees. As if that weren’t enough strife, James cramped up and made a premature exit from the contest with four minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Now a bad cramp is no laughing matter, so there was some empathy for James in that regard. But that came from a small cluster of the population on the grander scale of slanderous comments from web detractors.

Footage of the NBA star being carried to the bench by his teammates soon became the inspiration for a trend known as #Lebroning. See what that entails, as well as a bunch of other jokes after the jump.

