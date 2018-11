Joell Ortiz is and MC’s MC, and there’s really no other way to describe him. Following the lyrical sparring session that was Slaughterhouse’s House Rules mixtape, the Brooklyn native returns with more bars on Drake’s “O To 100.”

The production is simple, but grimy, which is right up Ortiz’s alley. Peep the rhyme below, and give us your thoughts on his rap jargon in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube