Jim Jones Allegedly Had Near Death Experience After A Run In With Drug Kingpin Ronald “Ra Diggs” Herron

The drug and racketeering trial of Ronald “Ra Diggs” Herron is getting more interesting by the day. According to the testimony of his former driver, the reputed drug czar almost gave Diplomats founder Jim Jones that work after a dispute.

According to The Daily News, Herron’s former driver Algenis Caraballo testified in a Brooklyn court that CAPO kicked out Diggs after barging into one of his studio sessions in 2010. Caraballo alleges that Diggs, who was also an aspiring rapper, was told by Jones to “take that Bloods s— outside!” Jim is a reported member of the Bloods’ Nine Trey set.

Diggs reportedly felt disrespected by Jim and smashed a glass door upon his exit. Still feeling in a serious ways, Herron linked up with a couple of his armed goons later that night to track down the “We Fly High” rapper at the infamous Suez Rendevouz gentleman’s club in Mount Vernon, NY.

“The DJ shouts out, ‘Ra Diggs is in the building!’ and Jim Jones observes Ra there and it’s like he’s seen a ghost, scared,” Caraballo explained to the prosecutor.

He stated that Tremaine “Cakes” Patterson, a now deceased gunman for Diggs, was “looking for an eye signal from Ra” to shoot Jones.

The witness went on to say that Jim left promptly in an orange Camaro; “his whole entourage left.”

