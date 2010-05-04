Red Café Is Officially Signed To Bad Boy Records

Hold on, hold on, hold on…wasn’t Red Café already signed to Diddy? Wasn’t he hanging around Diddy and even released a mixtape, LAST YEAR, saying that he was on the label?

It seems that there’s an auditioning period for artists to become part of the Bad Boy roster as the rapper is finally amongst the ranks, which mainly consists of just himself and Dirty Money now.

Well, at least it’s better than having to walk throughout New York for some cake…right??

Iamdiddy: BADBOY BEAKIN NEWS! ITS OFFICIAL! RED CAFÉ GOT SIGNED BY BADBOY! LETS GO!

Maybe the blame can go to paperwork, and if that’s the case, then one can only wonder how long it could really take for the L.O.X., who haven’t even decided where they want to go for New L.O.X. Order.

Releasing “Hottest In The Hood”, “I’m Ill” and the recent “Heart and Soul Of New York City”, Café might have proven himself and the fans can finally expect to get a mainstream debut album from the rapper.

Keep in mind, Diddy is ALWAYS good for that first album, but after that, on your own Café.