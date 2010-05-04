The Murder Trial For The Man Accused Of Murdering Rapper Dolla Begins

Proceedings in the case against the man accused of murdering Akon protégé Dolla have officially started.

The opening statements, which kicked off proceedings against Aubrey Louis Berry, officially begin the first-degree murder charge stemming from the 2009 shooting that took place at an upscale Los Angeles Mall that lead to the death of up and coming rapper and Konvict artist Dolla.

According to police, Berry was apprehended two hours after he fled the scene with a loaded pistol in his waistband. Although unclear on the motives behind the murder, police state that Berry told police he was aware of why he was being stopped after an unarmed officer stopped him after spotting the gun.

Dolla, who real name was Roderick Anthony Burton II, was just 21-years-old.

