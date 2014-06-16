Iggy Azalea’s Mic Turned Off During Performance With JLo [Video]

Iggy Azalea’s surprise performance with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday (June 14) went downhill after her microphone failed to work.

JLo, who headlined the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash in Chicago, wowed fans when she brought out the Aussie rapper. But just as Iggy is about to break into her poetics from Lopez’s “Acting Like That” track, technical difficulties turned off her mic (which, wouldn’t be the first time this happens).

The sound team at the event eventually repaired the problem, but Azalea was not too happy when she went off stage.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote: “I was supposed to sing actin (sic) like that with JLo at summer bash today but some idiot handed me a microphone that wasn’t even turned on.”

