Drake x Air Jordan 4 “OVO” [Photo]

Drake and Jordan Brand wasted no time previewing what they’ve cooked up since forging a business relationship. Just weeks after photos of the Air Jordan 6 “OVO” surfaced, the world receives a look at a similar pair of Air Jordan 4s.

Also coined the “OVO,” the kicks are pretty simple in principle. The upper is black suede a la the iconic “Black Cement” colorway. The midsole, as well as accents on the heel tab, lace area, and the Air Jordan logo on the tongue feature the signature OVO gold. The owl branding can also be seen on the side. The sole is a combination of grey and white.

There’s no word on when or if the Air Jordan 4 “OVO” will release to the public, but feel free to check out the sneaker below.

—

Photo: Instagram