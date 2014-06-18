CLOSE
Destiny’s Child Reunite For Michelle Williams’ “Say Yes” [Video]

Destiny’s Child come together again in the video treatment for Michelle Williams‘ gospel record, “Say Yes.”

The upbeat, African-themed praiseful tune features Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in a refreshingly festive spirit.

Great to see these ladies reunite once more, if only for a brief moment. Check out the new video to “Say Yes” below. How epic would another Destiny’s Child album be? Chime in at the bottom.

ABC US News | ABC Celebrity News


Photo: ABC

Destiny's Child Reunion

