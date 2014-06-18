Dame Dash ft. Sen City – “Flip” [Video]

Dame Dash doesn’t rap, but he’s been known to let friends who happen to do just that articulate his feelings on wax. Sen City assumed that role on “Flip,” which receives a visual treatment today.

The clip is oh so Harlem. Dash postures himself like a boss, as he gives listeners the game with some Mary Jane in town. Sen, however, keeps his business in the Uptown streets of New York City, while he delivers rhymes about the art of flipping things for a higher profit

J Roc and G.S. Visuals directed the treatment.

Peep what Dame Dash and Sen City have to say footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=ab670d6d879749faac1c603a8427281f&ec=1tamxjbjq2YmlKsLsdeMhIViEmQyn_CL

—

Photo: Dame Dash