Puff Daddy ft. Meek Mill & French Montana – “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” [Listen]

Puff Daddy has taken a liking to energetic rhymer Meek Mill, which birthed the former’s street heater, “I Want The Love.” But there’s apparently more to give, as the duo invite French Montana to join the cypher on the “We Dem Boyz (Remix).”

Wiz Khalifa’s catchy chorus remains in tact, but his verses have been replaced with gaudy talk from the flashy trio. Puff and Meek share an interesting chemistry on wax, while Montana adds a harmonious verse to the tail end of the cut. The latter, of course, includes tons of the Bronx rapper’s patented “Haaahhn!” ad-libs and a proper Max B reference.

Expect a visual for Puff Daddy and company’s “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” soon. Stream the record below.

—

Photo: Instagram